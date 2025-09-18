Flaherty (8-14) allowed one run on three hits across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Guardians. He walked four and struck out four.

Flaherty mostly pitched well, though he struggled a bit with command and also got zero run support in a 4-0 win for the Guardians. The veteran righty has been up-and-down all season, while his 14 losses are twice as many as he had in 2024 and easily a new career high. Flaherty has at least looked fairly sharp over his last two outings, allowing just one run across 10 innings while striking out 11. He'll look to carry some momentum into his next trip to the mound, which is currently scheduled for Tuesday against this same Cleveland squad.