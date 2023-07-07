Marisnick went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's 9-0 win over the Athletics. He also stole a base.

Marisnick provided plenty of offense from the No. 9 spot in the lineup, recording his second home run and second stolen base of the season. That production has all come in the last six games, as he had no long balls or steals in his first 35 games of the year, during which he batted just .196. The outfielder is now batting .221 after this recent stretch of improved play.