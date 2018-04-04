Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Yet to allow an earned run
Through his first three appearances of the season, Jimenez has not allowed an earned run over 2.1 innings of work.
It's of course incredibly early in the year, but for a player who posted a 12.32 ERA in 2017, every positive sign is welcome. Jimenez has electric stuff and could be a future closer for the Tigers, but he showed last year that he has work to do if he wants to succeed at the MLB level. The 23-year-old reportedly showed up to spring training in better shape this year, and he worked on developing a more consistent delivery. It will be interesting to see if Jimenez can sustain success for any significant amount of time. If he can, the rebuilding Tigers may choose to turn the ninth inning over to him at some point.
