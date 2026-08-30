Peck is expected to be called up from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Peck will join the major-league roster after he has combined to produce a .301 average with 11 homers, 47 RBI, 51 runs scored and 22 stolen bases over 256 at-bats in 64 contests between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo, the latter of which he has appeared in just six contests. With Detroit quickly falling out of contention in the American League playoff picture, Peck will have a chance to provide the team with a spark moving forward.