Tigers' Justin Verlander: Returning Sunday

Verlander (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday's game against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Verlander threw 66 pitches in a four-inning sim game Monday without any problems, so the Tigers will allow him to return from the IL over the weekend and make his first start since March 30. The 43-year-old posted a 3.38 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 10.2 frames during his rehab assignment at Triple-A, but he was lit up for five earned runs in just 3.2 innings during his lone MLB outing this season and is set to return against a White Sox offense that's posted a .777 OPS since the beginning of June.