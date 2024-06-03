The Tigers selected Malloy's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Monday. He'll start at designated hitter and will bat sixth Monday against the Rangers in his MLB debut.

The 24-year-old has slashed .253/.410/.473 with six home runs and three stolen bases over 195 plate appearances this season with Toledo. Malloy has made a full-time move to the outfield in 2024 after previously spending some time at the infield corners. The right-handed batter should receive at least semi-regular starts between the corner outfield and DH.