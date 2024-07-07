Montero is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Guardians in Detroit, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

He'll pick up a second straight turn through the rotation after he earned his first MLB win while limiting the Twins to two earned runs on six hits and one walk over 6.1 innings this past Wednesday following his promotion from Triple-A Toledo. Assuming he performs well enough against the Guardians to stick around with the big club, Montero will line up for one final start before the All-Star break next weekend versus the Dodgers at Comerica Park.