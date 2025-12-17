Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris stopped short of naming Jansen the team's closer Wednesday, saying that there are "at least three or four closer types" on the roster, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jansen is 24 saves shy of 500 for his career and has been adamant about reaching that milestone, but it seems he was not promised the closer role in Detroit when he agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract. Harris said that who closes for the Tigers will be up to manager A.J. Hinch. While Jansen remains the favorite to see the bulk of the save opportunities, Kyle Finnegan, Will Vest and Tyler Holton could be in the mix, as well.