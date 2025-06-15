Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Back on bench versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carpenter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Carpenter started the last the time the Tigers faced a southpaw, though Keegan Akin was merely used as an opener by the O's on Thursday ahead of bulk reliever Dean Kremer. The Reds are sending a more traditional lefty starter to the hill Sunday in Wade Miley, so Carpenter will give up his spot in right field to Wenceel Perez. Carpenter is slashing just .194/.189/.389 in 37 plate appearances versus left-handed pitching this season.
