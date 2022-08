Carpenter went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Rangers.

Carpenter came into Sunday having gone 0-for-14 with an RBI, a walk and four strikeouts over his last five games, and his playing time was beginning to dip as a result. However, the rookie outfielder snapped out of his slump with his second career three-hit effort. Carpenter may be fairly up and down the rest of the way as a player getting his feet wet in the majors.