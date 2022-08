Carpenter went 2-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Guardians.

Carpenter wasted no time hitting his second MLB home run, taking Zach Plesac deep in the first inning with a runner on. The 24-year-old rookie hit his first career long ball Monday, so he's off to a great start this week and could be earning himself a bigger role with the rebuilding Tigers. Fantasy managers may want to take a look, at least while Carpenter is hot and playing regularly.