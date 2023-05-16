Carpenter (shoulder) has resumed hitting in the cage and off a tee and is slated to start throwing later this week, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Carpenter had a setback with his right shoulder last week but is attempting to ramp things back up again. He's been sidelined since late April and it might be a push for him to make it back before the end of the month.
