Carpenter went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 5-1 win over the Giants.

Carpenter delivered RBI singles in the third and fifth innings to help lead Detroit to the victory. The outfielder has been a pleasant surprise with an .830 OPS this season, and he's been locked in lately with a .314 average, three home runs and 11 RBI across his last 10 games. Carpenter should remain locked into a regular role as one of the Tigers' few offensive threats.