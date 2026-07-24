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Tigers' Kyle Finnegan: Cleans up for second save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Finnegan earned the save Thursday against the Royals, recording the final two outs in a 4-3 victory.

With Kenley Jansen unavailable after pitching in three of the previous four days, Drew Sommers got the initial call in the ninth but was pulled after allowing a walk and a single. Finnegan entered with two runners on and one out and needed just two pitches to induce Salvador Perez into a game-ending double play, earning his second save of the season and first since April 30. While the veteran owns a respectable 2.36 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 35:25 K:BB across 45.2 innings, he has struggled to capitalize on closing opportunities, converting just two of eight save chances this season.

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