Finnegan earned a save against the Twins on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

Finnegan inherited a three-run lead when he entered in the ninth inning, and he worked around a two-out infield single to secure the save. The veteran right-hander has yet to be scored upon since joining Detroit at the trade deadline, racking up 7.2 shutout frames with a 10:1 K:BB over seven appearances. Finnegan notched a save in his first three appearances with the Tigers, then went three consecutive outings without a save, with Will Vest picking up a pair of saves during that latter span. Vest worked the eighth inning and recorded a hold Saturday, and it appears that manager A.J. Hinch prefers to deploy the two relievers as co-closers rather than settling on one as the set-in-stone ninth-inning option.