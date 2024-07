Canha was removed from Saturday's game against the Dodgers due to right wrist soreness, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Canha reached base on an error and scored during the second inning of Saturday's victory, but Jake Rogers entered to pinch hit for him in the fourth. Canha's status for Sunday's series finale remains unclear, though the Tigers may opt to sit him so that he'll have plenty of time to heal during the All-Star break.