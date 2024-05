Canha was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Red Sox due to left hip soreness.

Canha was slated to serve as the designated hitter and bat in the cleanup spot Friday, but the 35-year-old was removed from the lineup due to the injury. Colt Keith will shift to DH and Andy Ibanez will start at second base, while Gio Urshela moves up to fourth in the batting order against Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck.