Tigers' Matt Vierling: Avoids arbitration
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers and Vierling avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.255 million contract Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Vierling was limited to just 31 games in 2025 due to injury, slashing .239/.310/.307 in those contests. He'll enter spring training healthy and look to carve out a regular role again with Detroit in 2026. Vierling with be eligible for salary arbitration a final time in 2027.
