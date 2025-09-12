Tigers' Matt Vierling: Beginning rehab assignment
Vierling (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Vierling has been idle since Aug. 9 due to a strained left oblique. His 2025 season has been torpedoed by injuries, limiting Vierling to just 31 games. He's slashed .239/.310/.307 with one home run, 11 RBI, six runs scored, two stolen bases and a 7:24 BB:K across 100 plate appearances when healthy.
