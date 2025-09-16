Vierling has been pulled off his rehab assignment due to renewed soreness in his left oblique, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Vierling is undergoing further evaluation before the Tigers determine the next steps for him. With less than two weeks remaining in the regular season, a return for Vierling before the end of the month seems unlikely. He's been sidelined since early August and has been limited to only 31 games this season due to various injuries.