Lorenzen (2-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing five hits and two walks over six scoreless innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out seven.

Lorenzen has been excellent of late -- he's gone 2-1 in his last three starts while allowing just two runs over 20 innings in that span. On the season, the 31-year-old Lorenzen is now 2-2 with a 3.44, 1.21 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB through six starts (34 innings). At the very least, Lorenzen is worth a look as a streaming option at this point in the season. He's lined up for another favorable road matchup against the Royals in his next outing.