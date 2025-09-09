Sewald (shoulder), who has logged two scoreless innings in a rehab assignment with High-A West Michigan, could return from the injured list as soon as Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Sewald has yet to pitch for Detroit after getting acquired in a trade before the deadline. The 33-year-old righty last saw the mound on July 11 when he was with Cleveland, and he posted a 4.70 ERA and 18 strikeouts across 15.1 innings for the Guardians before going down with a right shoulder strain. The Tigers are hoping Sewald can provide some veteran bullpen depth for the stretch run, though he's unlikely to see save chances ahead of Will Vest and Kyle Finnegan (groin) once he's healthy.