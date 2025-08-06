Montero allowed two runs on two hits and a walk across an inning of relief in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.

Montero, who was traded to Detroit from Atlanta before last Thursday's deadline, was making his first appearance in exactly a week. Perhaps as a result of some rust, the veteran righty wasn't particularly sharp in his team debut, and his season ERA climbed to 5.72. Montero can miss some bats, as he has 39 strikeouts in 39.1 innings this year, though he's too volatile at this point to see high-leverage work with the Tigers, which minimizes his fantasy appeal.