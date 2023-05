Olson is the "leading candidate" to take Eduardo Rodriguez (finger) spot in the Tigers' rotation on Friday versus the White Sox, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Olson has struggled this season at Triple-A Toledo with a 6.38 ERA, but he has a 1.26 ERA and 22:6 K:BB over 14.3 frames covering his last three starts. He's also already on the 40-man roster. If Olson is indeed the choice to start Friday, the 23-year-old would be making his major-league debut.