Olson won't start Thursday's makeup game with the Phillies after Wednesday's contest was postponed due to poor air quality conditions in Philadelphia, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Prior to the postponement, Olson had been the scheduled to start Wednesday. The Tigers' decision to turn to reliever Tyler Holton as the opening pitcher for Thursday's game suggests that Olson may have gone through an extensive warmup prior to the postponement Wednesday. Detroit hasn't indicated whether Olson will be available in relief behind Holton, but the Tigers would have Garrett Hill on hand as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen once Holton exits the contest. If Olson isn't used Thursday, he'll most likely make his next start in Monday's series opener versus Atlanta.