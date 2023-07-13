Olson is scheduled to start Sunday's game in Seattle.

Prior to the All-Star break, Olson had made his last two appearances in relief, piggybacking starter Tarik Skubal for five innings and two innings on July 4 and July 9, respectively. With the Tigers optioning Alex Faedo to Triple-A Toledo last weekend, the team now has spots available in the rotation for both Skubal and Olson. The latter will take the hill for the series finale in Seattle, while Skubal will presumably start either Monday or Tuesday in Kansas City.