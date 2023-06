Olson will start Wednesday's game against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Though he ended up taking a loss last Friday in Chicago versus the White Sox, Olson held his own in his MLB debut, striking out six over five innings while allowing two earned runs on just two hits and one walk. With several starting pitching candidates still residing on the injured list, Olson should have a decent amount of leash in the Detroit rotation if he can remain serviceable in his future outings.