Olson allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings in Thursday's 3-2 loss against the Phillies.

Olson's certainly held his own through his first two big-league starts -- he's allowed three runs on five hits in 10 innings. The 23-year-old right-hander struggled to a 6.38 ERA in Triple-A this season, so there's some risk here. However, Olson should at least get an extended look in the majors while the Tigers deal with a myriad of injuries in their starting rotation. He'd line up for a tough home matchup with Atlanta in his next outing.