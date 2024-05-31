Greene went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Thursday in a 5-0 victory versus the Red Sox.

Greene launched a two-run shot in the eighth inning to double Detroit's lead from two to four runs. The long ball snapped a 19-game homer drought that extended all the way back to May 6. Greene has nonetheless gone deep 10 times this season, so he's already one homer away from matching the 11 he hit over 416 plate appearances last year.