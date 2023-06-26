Tigers manager A.J. Hinch indicated Monday that Greene (fibula) is close to beginning a rehab assignment, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hinch didn't get into specifics on the plan, but McCosky suspects that Greene will join up with Triple-A Toledo by this weekend. The 22-year-old outfielder has been sidelined for all of June due to a stress fracture in his left fibula, so he's probably going to need several games on the farm to get his offensive and defensive timing back. Look for him to be activated from the IL in early July.