Greene (leg) is undergoing further evaluation after leaving Tuesday's game against Texas, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Tigers manager AJ Hinch told reporters after the game that Greene felt the discomfort in the first inning and fought to stay in the game, but Hinch didn't like he he went after a fly ball in the third inning. Jake Marisnick is joining the Tigers on Wednesday, and he could be the replacement for Greene if he needs to be placed on the injured list.