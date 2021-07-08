Grossman isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Twins due to a jammed finger, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Grossman's finger is swollen after he jammed it in Wednesday's series finale against Texas, so he'll be held out of the lineup as a result. It's not yet clear whether he could be available off the bench, but the left fielder should be considered day-to-day for now.

