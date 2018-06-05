Baez was returned to Triple-A Erie following Monday's win over the Yankees.

Baez was brought up as the Tigers' 26th man for Monday's doubleheader, and he tossed 4.1 scoreless innings with three walks and four strikeouts in Game 1. He's posted a 3.90 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 45 strikeouts across 55.1 innings at Triple-A this season.

