Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Back in action Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torkelson (forearm) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Thursday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Yankees.
Torkelson had to be removed from a simulated game Tuesday after being hit on the right forearm by a pitch. He managed to avoid fractures, though, and is back in action after a day to rest. Torkelson is 4-for-19 with two doubles and a 1:6 BB:K so far this spring for the Tigers.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Tending to bruised forearm•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Exits simulated game after HBP•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Avoids arbitration with Tigers•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Good to go for Game 3•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: X-rays on foot are negative•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Idle for regular-season finale•