Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.
A day after collecting his first MLB hit, Torkelson recorded his first MLB home run and first two RBI. The .176 batting average still doesn't look great for the 22-year-old, but it seems like he's settling in after a sluggish start, so a hot streak could be on tap.
