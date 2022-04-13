Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.

A day after collecting his first MLB hit, Torkelson recorded his first MLB home run and first two RBI. The .176 batting average still doesn't look great for the 22-year-old, but it seems like he's settling in after a sluggish start, so a hot streak could be on tap.

