Torkelson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 10-8 loss to the Royals.

Torkelson launched his 28th home run of the season and second in as many days in the seventh inning. The Detroit first baseman is closing in on his career high of 31 home runs, which he tallied in 159 games back in 2023. He's recorded his 28 long balls this year in just 126 games, giving Torkelson a good chance at setting a new high water mark if he stays healthy.