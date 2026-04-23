Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.

Torkelson went without a home run for his first 23 games of the season, but he's now gone deep on consecutive days. The slugger also struck out two more times Thursday, and his strikeout rate is now a tick below 30 percent. Torkelson has always been known as player with plenty of swing-and-miss in his game who can also hit homers in bunches, and that seems to be the case once again in 2026.