Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

Torkelson went deep in the sixth inning against New York starter Gerrit Cole, giving him 24 home runs this season and nine in August alone. The youngster struck out in his other three at-bats, and he's striking out just under 25 percent of the time on the year. That will be an area for Torkelson to improve upon if he wants to take another step forward in 2024, though he's definitely shown signs of progress in his second MLB campaign,