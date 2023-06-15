Torkelson went 2-for-6 with three walks, a solo home run and two runs scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

Torkelson did most of his damage during the first game of the day, reaching base three times and hitting his seventh home run of the season. The 23-year-old has yet to really take off with a .235 batting average and .706 OPS, but the rebuilding Tigers should continue to give him ample playing time.