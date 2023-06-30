Torkelson went 2-for-3 with two walks, two home runs and four RBI in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

Torkelson enjoyed a career day at the plate Thursday, recording his first multi-home run game in his second MLB season. The four RBI were also a career best. Torkelson now leads the team with 11 long balls and 39 RBI this season. Despite a middling .696 OPS overall, the 23-year-old is showing signs of living up to his potential as the former No. 1 overall pick.