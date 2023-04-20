Torkelson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Guardians.
The Tigers sputtered on offense in the 3-2 defeat, but Torkelson was still able to contribute. The second year player now has two home runs and a .651 OPS across 17 games. Those aren't great numbers, but they seem to be a small step forward after Torkelson hit eight home runs and posted a .604 OPS across 110 games last season. He should continue to see regular playing time and has the talent to trend upward.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Sitting Sunday vs. Giants•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Goes deep in three-hit game•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Starting to heat up•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Struggling this spring•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: In line to be primary first baseman•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Ends hitless stretch•