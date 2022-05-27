Torkelson will sit Friday against the Guardians.
It's been a disappointing rookie season thus far for Torkelson, who's hitting .179/.292/.309 with four homers and a 28.5 percent strikeout rate through four games. He'll head to the bench after going hitless in his last two games, with Harold Castro taking over at first base.
