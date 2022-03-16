The Tigers are still looking to add starting pitchers before the season starts, which could push Alexander out of a rotation spot, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Alexander is tentatively set as the team's fifth starter, but the lefty has proven himself capable as a long reliever as well in the past. Eduardo Rodriguez, Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning should all be locked in as starters, and the Tigers also added veteran Chase Anderson on a minor-league deal Monday as a potential rotation option. Alexander could have a little fantasy value if he's starting, though he seems likely to shift to the bullpen at some point this season.