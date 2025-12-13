Alexander signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Alexander began the 2025 season with Milwaukee but was let go by the club in early June after accumulating a 6.19 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 36.1 innings. He became more successful after signing with the White Sox, posting a 4.26 ERA and 1.35 WHIP alongside a 52:18 K:BB over 61.1 frames with Chicago. He'll now provide the Rangers with another bullpen arm capable of handling multiple innings at a time and could also be used for an occasional spot start.