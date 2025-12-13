Rangers' Tyler Alexander: Latches on with Texas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Alexander began the 2025 season with Milwaukee but was let go by the club in early June after accumulating a 6.19 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 36.1 innings. He became more successful after signing with the White Sox, posting a 4.26 ERA and 1.35 WHIP alongside a 52:18 K:BB over 61.1 frames with Chicago. He'll now provide the Rangers with another bullpen arm capable of handling multiple innings at a time and could also be used for an occasional spot start.
More News
-
White Sox's Tyler Alexander: Collects win in bullpen game•
-
White Sox's Tyler Alexander: Tosses 2.1 innings Saturday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Alexander: Works 4.1 scoreless frames•
-
White Sox's Tyler Alexander: Likely set for bulk relief Monday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Alexander: Drawing start Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Alexander: Shines in bulk relief•