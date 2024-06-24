Perez went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 11-2 win over the White Sox.

While Perez wasn't one of the four Detroit players to go deep, he still had a big performance in the blowout win. The 24-year-old came into play batting just .188 over his last five games, but he's hitting .264 overall in what's been a solid rookie campaign so far. Perez should continue to see regular playing time for the Tigers, at least while Kerry Carpenter (back) is on the injured list, and that gives him some fantasy upside.