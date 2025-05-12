Perez (spine) was spotted playing catch Monday with rehabbing teammate Parker Meadows (upper arm), Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Both players reside on the 60-day injured list and won't be eligible to make their season debuts until late May, but Meadows may be slightly ahead of Perez in their respective rehab programs. In addition to doing some throwing, Perez has been able to do some bunting work, but he's not yet been cleared to take full swings, according to Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. The Tigers have yet to provide word when Perez might be ready to head out on what could be an extended minor-league rehab assignment.