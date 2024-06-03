Perez went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Red Sox.

Perez matched a season high with three hits, plating a run with his seventh-inning double, later scoring the go-ahead run in the 10th. He had entered the game in a 3-for-28 skid over his last seven starts prior to his outburst Sunday. The 24-year-old rookie outfielder has now accumulated 14 extra-base hits including six doubles, five triples and three homers while driving in 15, scoring 22 and swiping four bags over 152 plate appearances.