Perez received a cortisone injection in his back Friday but is expected to be ready for Opening Day, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The 25-year-old has been sidelined for the past week due to lower-back tightness, and he received the cortisone injection after a couple failed attempts to return to game action this week. Parker Meadows (arm) and Matt Vierling are poised to miss the start of the season, so Perez should play a significant role for the Tigers to begin the campaign, assuming he can avoid further complications.
