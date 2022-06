Vest (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout and earned the win Wednesday against the Pirates.

Vest earned his first win of the year and just the second of his MLB career, as he typically works the middle innings and doesn't factor into the decision too often. Even without wins, the righty has been effective for the Tigers with a 1.80 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 26 strikeouts across 20 innings this year.