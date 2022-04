Vest logged two scoreless innings of relief in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Dodgers. He allowed one hit and struck out four.

Vest has been a bright spot so far for the 6-13 Tigers, as the righty has a 2.08 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and strikeouts across 8.2 innings pitched. The 26-year-old is locked into a middle relief role, and though he's pitched well, his fantasy value is limited at the moment because he's not in the mix for saves. That could change if anything happens to closer Gregory Soto, however.